London, England — Arsenal Football Club is inching closer to signing midfielder Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. Reports suggest the Gunners are prepared to offer one of their young first-teamers in a potential player swap to sweeten the deal. Eze, a 27-year-old international, has drawn interest from various clubs, increasing Arsenal’s urgency in negotiations.

The player included in the swap deal is reportedly an emerging talent who has recently begun seeing first-team action. While specifics remain unconfirmed, Arsenal is optimistic that this tactic will give them an edge in the highly competitive transfer market.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is also active in the transfer scene, showing interest in midfielder Javi Guerra of Valencia. The 22-year-old attracted attention for his performance in La Liga, showcasing a robust and direct style that could enhance United’s midfield options.

Recent reports indicate that United is willing to battle Inter Milan and Juventus for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, with a hefty £52 million fee potentially required to secure his services. Meanwhile, Liverpool has received a €50 million offer for striker Darwin Núñez but is expected to demand more given the significant fee they paid for him last summer.

Bayern Munich is in pursuit of Chelsea‘s forward Christopher Nkunku, eyeing a deal around £50 million. The German club’s management appears determined to bolster their attacking options after setbacks in previous negotiations. Additionally, Bayern has not abandoned hopes of adding Liverpool winger Luis Díaz to their roster.

Amidst these major transfer movements, Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the signing of 20-year-old defender Kota Takai from Kawasaki Frontale, further signaling their investment in young talent.