Arsenal Pursues Rodrygo Amid Transfer Buzz Across Europe

LONDON, England — Arsenal is reportedly encouraged in their pursuit of Brazilian forward Rodrygo, with a transfer fee of £70 million being discussed. Rodrygo, who plays for Real Madrid, finds himself in a competitive position with new manager Xabi Alonso making changes to the lineup.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid is making strides to recruit Argentine defender Cristian Romero. The club is prepared to offer around £61 million for the 27-year-old, looking to bolster their defense ahead of the upcoming season.

In another development, West Ham United has turned down a £50 million bid from Tottenham for Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus, who is 24 years old. The Hammers are holding firm, indicating that they want to keep the talented player.

Manchester United is intensifying their interest in English striker Ollie Watkins, with tentative discussions taking place. The Midlands club is reportedly asking for around £60 million for the 29-year-old player.

Napoli‘s manager, Antonio Conte, has expressed his desire to bring Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman, who is 27, from Atalanta this summer. The move highlights Napoli’s efforts to enhance their attacking options.

In goalkeeping news, Chelsea is in advanced talks to secure the services of young English goalkeeper James Trafford, 22, and has also shown interest in Swedish winger Anthony Elanga, 23.

Japan’s Kaoru Mitoma, 28, has expressed his intent to remain with Brighton, despite speculation linking him to Bayern Munich. The winger’s commitment to the club comes as a relief to fans.

Additionally, Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, 25, is on the verge of joining Saudi Arabian club Neom despite Sunderland‘s acceptance of a £12.8 million offer for him.

Sunderland is now targeting Chelsea’s Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, 25, but faces competition from Aston Villa. The Black Cats are also nearing a deal for 20-year-old Noah Sadiki of Union Saint-Gilloise.

Italy’s Ciro Immobile, 35, is set to terminate his contract with Turkish club Besiktas and will join Bologna on a free transfer.

In a surprising move, Cristhian Mosquera, 21, has turned down a new contract from Valencia, indicating his wish to join Arsenal instead.

Defender Nasser Djiga, 22, may go on loan to Rangers after a limited number of appearances since joining his current club.

Lyon has placed a price tag of at least £51.5 million on Belgian winger Malick Fofana, with numerous Premier League clubs and teams from across Europe keen on acquiring him.

Chelsea has also initiated talks with Borussia Dortmund regarding a potential deal for 21-year-old Soumaila Coulibaly, likely resulting in a loan to Strasbourg next season.

Werder Bremen is exploring options for center-back Max Wober, 27, as both permanent and loan scenarios are being discussed.

In club exits, Leicester City‘s Victor Kristiansen, 22, is attracting interest from Nottingham Forest.

Also, Swansea City is leading the effort to secure Leyton Orient midfielder Ethan Galbraith, with a reported fee of £1.6 million agreed.

Coventry City, Norwich City, and Southampton have made contact regarding Belgian forward Adriano Bertaccini, 24, who is presently with Sint-Truiden. Lastly, Plymouth Argyle‘s Ukraine center-back Maksym Talovierov, 25, may transfer back to the Championship with Stoke City.

Wycombe Wanderers are also preparing a second bid for Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell after their initial offer was turned down.