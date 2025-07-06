Arsenal Pursues Viktor Gyokeres Amid Transfer Talks with Sporting CP

London, England — Arsenal Football Club is in advanced discussions to sign striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP. The negotiations, ongoing since last month, come as Arsenal prepares for pre-season training.

The 27-year-old Gyokeres has become a sought-after player after an impressive season, scoring 54 goals in 52 matches last season as Sporting won both the Portuguese league and cup titles. Arsenal hopes to finalize a deal before the squad departs for their pre-season tour on July 19.

Personal terms for a five-year contract have reportedly been agreed upon, with discussions now focusing on the transfer fee. Arsenal is expected to submit a bid close to €65 million (£56.1 million), with an additional potential €15 million in future bonuses, contingent on the player’s performance and team success.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is pushing for a swift resolution. The team faced challenges in the previous season due to injuries, leaving them without a recognized striker for a significant period. Arteta aims to strengthen the squad before the upcoming season begins.

Gyokeres expressed a strong desire to join Arsenal, rebuffing interests from clubs like Manchester United and Juventus. His current club’s president, Frederico Varandas, stated previously that Sporting would not yield to pressure regarding the transfer, further complicating negotiations.

Since joining Sporting from Coventry City in 2023, Gyokeres has found remarkable success, netting 97 goals in just 102 appearances. He made his initial foray into English football in 2017 with Brighton but struggled for game time, which prompted loan moves before finding form at Coventry.

As Arsenal looks to secure Gyokeres, Sporting remains hopeful for a strong conclusion to the discussions. The transfer window remains open, and both clubs are keen to finalize an agreement soon.