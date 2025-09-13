Arsenal Star Viktor Gyökeres Praised for Impact and Ability

London, England – Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres is already making waves in the Premier League after joining the club from Sporting CP in August for £63.5 million. The Swedish forward has scored twice in his early matches and is receiving high praise from teammate Ben White, who commented on Gyökeres’ physical prowess and goal-scoring mentality.

“He’s a monster,” White said. “He lives for goals and is always a threat to your goal. You really don’t want to meet him on the pitch because physically you can’t stop him.” White, who played alongside Gyökeres at Brighton, emphasized that the striker’s prior experience in the English league will benefit him at Arsenal.

Gyökeres scored an impressive 39 goals in 2024/25 for Sporting, before transferring to Arsenal. His professionalism and work ethic have quickly impressed his new teammates, further solidifying the perception that the Gunners have secured a quality forward.

Arsenal began their league campaign with wins against Manchester United and Leeds United, though they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at Liverpool. Gyökeres is expected to play a crucial role as the team aims to bounce back this weekend.

White reflected on their time together at Brighton, stating, “He was always destined for greatness,” and noted Gyökeres’ natural talent from a young age. They shared experiences in training and on the field, cementing a bond that now translates to their current team.

“It’s great that we have these players coming in, because all this competition for places makes people lift their standards and it makes everyone better,” White added. As Arsenal prepares for their upcoming match, Gyökeres is anticipated to showcase his abilities once more.