Arsenal Survives Injury Struggles, Climbs to Premier League Top Spot

LONDON — Arsenal climbed to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win against Brighton on Saturday, despite the absence of key players due to injuries.

Mikel Arteta‘s team secured the victory thanks to an own goal by Brighton and a strike from Martin Odegaard. They now hold a two-point lead over Manchester City after an intense matchup.

Arsenal faced significant challenges with injuries, as Declan Rice‘s late scratch from the lineup and another player’s warm-up injury forced adjustments. The team had to utilize a makeshift right-back, showcasing their depth amid adversity.

The Gunners dominated possession and created numerous chances, ending the first half with 15 shots, compared to Brighton’s none. Odegaard opened the scoring with a powerful 20-yard shot, marking his first goal since May.

Despite their lead, things became tense when Brighton scored from a rebound after hitting the post. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, however, saved the day with a brilliant fingertip save to preserve their advantage.

The match ended with Arsenal holding on after five nail-biting minutes of injury time. Arteta’s team has been showcasing resilience but needs to better control games to avoid unnecessary nerves.

Arteta reflected on the emotional strain, admitting the players are feeling the pressure. He expressed hope for a smoother path ahead, saying, “We survived six months, and let’s see how the next five and a half go.” Their next test will be a crucial match against a strong Aston Villa side.