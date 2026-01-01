Arsenal Takes Top Spot in Premier League with Win Over Aston Villa

LONDON, England — Arsenal FC solidified its position at the top of the Premier League standings with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on December 30, 2025. The win propelled Arsenal to five points clear of second place Manchester City, who have yet to play this week.

Goals from Gabriel, Martin Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus sealed the win for Mikel Arteta‘s side. The victory comes despite ongoing injury challenges, including the absence of key player Declan Rice.

Manchester City raised the stakes earlier in the day with a late win over Sunderland, making Arsenal’s performance all the more critical. The Gunners took control of the match during a powerful second half, overcoming an initially tight first half.

Martin Odegaard assisted Zubimendi’s goal with a clever setup after winning the ball from Villa’s Youri Tielemans. Arteta’s squad displayed resilience, bouncing back after Villa had their moments during the first 45 minutes.

Despite moments of tension, including a late goal from Villa’s Ollie Watkins, Arsenal maintained their lead and showed they are serious about claiming the title this season. Arteta acknowledged that injuries have tested the team’s depth but emphasized the collective effort and attitude seen on the field.

“There is an injury with Jurrien, he landed awkwardly and there’s something with Richy,” Arteta stated post-match. “The attitude is great to witness.”

Arsenal is looking to end a 21-year title drought, with its last championship victory recorded in 2004. The team appears on track to make a strong case for the title as they head into the new year.

Next up for Arsenal is a match against Bournemouth on January 3, where they aim to extend their lead at the top of the table.