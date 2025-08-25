Arsenal Targets Piero Hincapie Amid Transfer Negotiations

London, England — Arsenal is actively pursuing a deal to sign Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen before the summer transfer window closes. The club hopes to finalize the transfer by moving some players out of the squad first.

Hincapie, a 23-year-old Ecuadorian defender, has a contract with Leverkusen until June 2029, but he has expressed his desire to leave, informing the Bundesliga club of his intentions. Leverkusen prefers to hold onto Hincapie unless his €60 million release clause is activated, although negotiations are focusing on reducing that figure to a more feasible amount.

The defender has shown a clear preference for joining Arsenal, and the Gunners are preparing to push for his signature contingent on player exits. Following a recent 2-1 loss to Hoffenheim, Hincapie appeared emotional on the pitch, highlighting his current predicament.

Arsenal is also exploring potential departures for Jakub Kiwior, who is sought by FC Porto, as well as other players including Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, and Reiss Nelson, to facilitate the signing.

Hincapie usually plays as a left center-back but can also function as a left-back. He has gained recognition as one of Europe’s promising talents, having joined Leverkusen from CA Talleres in 2021 and amassing 166 appearances since then. He has also represented the Ecuador national team 46 times.

The summer transfer window is in its final full week, and clubs across Europe are rushing to finalize their rosters ahead of the September 1 deadline. Leverkusen has already seen significant turnover this summer, losing several key players to other clubs.

Should Hincapie join Arsenal, it would mark a notable addition to a squad that has already made substantial investments this summer, taking their total spending to over £300 million as they strive to reinforce their lineup.