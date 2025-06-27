Arsenal Targets Valencia Defender Cristhian Mosquera This Summer

London, England – Arsenal FC is in discussions to sign Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera. The north London club has made a new defensive signing a top priority this summer, with the 20-year-old Spain youth international emerging as their preferred choice.

Mosquera has been with Valencia since the age of 12, earning his first-team debut in January 2022. Since then, he has made 90 appearances for the La Liga club, including 41 matches last season. He played the full 90 minutes in 37 of the team’s 38 league games.

As a right-footed and physically imposing center back, Arsenal views Mosquera as ideal competition and cover for their primary defensive pairing of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba. Gabriel made 42 appearances last season, while Saliba played 51 matches. The need for depth, especially on the right side, has become crucial after Takehiro Tomiyasu suffered a long-term injury.

Mosquera is not only seen as an immediate reinforcement but also as a player with significant potential for long-term development under manager Mikel Arteta. He is eligible to play for Colombia’s national team but has participated regularly in Spain’s youth setup, including the recent Under-21 European Championship.

Reports indicate that Arsenal has previously explored other defender options but has turned their focus towards Mosquera. The club had considered moving for Brazil’s Vitor Reis earlier in the year but missed out when he joined Manchester City. They also pursued Bournemouth’s Huijsen, who opted for a move to Real Madrid.

According to sources, Arsenal is in active talks with both Valencia and Mosquera himself to finalize the transfer. While the player’s contract is entering its final year, competing clubs are also interested, which could complicate negotiations. Recent reports suggested that Mosquera’s agent met with Valencia officials about interest from multiple teams, with a fee around €20 million (£17.1 million) being speculated.

Mosquera’s impressive performances at Valencia, particularly during the last season, have seen him rise rapidly through the ranks, including 41 appearances for the club. He also showcased his talents at the U21 European Championships, proving he can contribute to a more advanced role in midfield.

Despite some weaknesses in aerial duels, Mosquera’s defensive skills and ball-handling ability make him a top prospect for Arsenal. As he approaches a potential move, both he and the club are optimistic about the future.