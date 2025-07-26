Sports
Arsenal Ventures to Asia for Preseason Friendlies Ahead of New Season
HONG KONG, China – Arsenal Football Club is set to embark on its summer tour to the Far East, marking a departure from previous tours to the United States. With less than a month until the 2025–26 season begins, the Gunners are gearing up for a series of friendlies in Hong Kong and Singapore.
Arsenal will kick off its tour against Italian giants AC Milan on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. This match serves as Massimiliano Allegri’s second debut as coach of Milan, who have faced challenges in the transfer market this season, losing key players while Arsenal has made significant personnel changes.
Fans are eager to see the new faces in action, particularly since it will be the first encounter between Arsenal and Milan since 2018. Streaming options for the match are plentiful, with Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network airing the game in the United States. In Mexico, the game will be available via Disney+ and ESPN, while Arsenal’s official website is also offering global access for fans.
The friendly matches are strategically important for Arsenal, which will also compete against rival teams like Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur during this tour. For the first time, a North London Derby will be played overseas. Following its Asia tour, Arsenal will return to England to face Villarreal and Athletic Club in the Emirates Cup before facing Manchester United in their season opener.
AC Milan is scheduled to play Liverpool and Perth Glory later in their tour, ending with matches against Leeds United and Chelsea in England. Milan’s season commences with a Coppa Italia fixture against Bari on August 17, 2025.
As Arsenal prepares for the upcoming season, fans are filled with anticipation over the new lineup and the tactical directions being implemented under manager Mikel Arteta. A successful series of friendlies in Asia could set the tone for the Gunners’ performance in the new campaign.
