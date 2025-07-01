Arsène Wenger Visits Manchester City Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup Match

Boca Raton, Florida – Manchester City received a special visit from legendary former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger this week. The club is currently in the United States preparing for their match in the FIFA Club World Cup after successfully advancing from the group stage.

Manchester City, which has won all three of its group matches against Wydad AC, Al Ain, and Juventus, is set to face Saudi Arabian team Al Hilal in the last-16 on Monday night. The team is eager to progress further in this global tournament.

Wenger’s visit coincided with a nostalgic moment for Pep Guardiola and his players. Guardiola, who has long admired Wenger, shared his thoughts on the former Arsenal boss. He remarked, “Since he retired, he’s been incredible. Arsène is a gentleman from many, many years.” The two have faced off numerous times throughout their careers, cementing a mutual respect.

Wenger also expressed admiration for Manchester City’s operations, mentioning the Financial Fair Play rules in the Premier League and commenting on charges against the club. He said, “I don’t believe in that; a clever club, well-managed, well-run club.” His remarks come from his belief in fairness and proper management within football.

As Manchester City prepares for their match, Jeremy Doku has stood out as an impressive performer, earning Player of the Match recognitions and helping the team secure its place in the knockout stages. “I feel free and enjoying my football,” Doku stated, attributing his improvement to his faith.

City’s upcoming game against Al Hilal will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Concerns about possible thunderstorms have surfaced, potentially impacting the match schedule. Previously, Chelsea faced a lengthy delay during their last-16 match, highlighting the unpredictability of weather during this season.