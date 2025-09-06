Art Historian David T. Owsley Dies at 96 in New York City

MUNCIE, IN—Art historian and philanthropist David T. Owsley, 96, passed away in New York City on Aug. 23, 2025, as confirmed by a press release from Ball State University.

Born on Aug. 20, 1929, in Dallas, Texas, Owsley was heir to the Ball-Mason canning jar company. He contributed significantly to Ball State University and the Dallas Museum of Art over the years.

Owsley was the son of Lucina Ball Owsley, linking him to the leadership of the Ball Corporation. His father, Alvin M. Owsley, was a World War I veteran and served as U.S. minister to Romania, Ireland, and Denmark in the years before World War II.

David Owsley spent his formative years in Europe and pursued education in Indianapolis and at Phillips Academy before graduating from Harvard University in 1951 with a degree in English literature. After serving in Air Force intelligence, he shifted towards his true passion for art.

In 1961, he became a curator after studying at the Institute of Fine Arts at New York University. His notable career included positions at prestigious museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

Owsley’s influence extended to Ball State, where the David T. Owsley Ethnographic Gallery was named in his honor. His philanthropic efforts contributed over $10 million to the university and the art museum, which now carries his name.

Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns expressed sadness at Owsley’s passing, calling him a significant figure in the Ball family’s legacy of philanthropy. “His gifts will enrich our campus and our community for generations to come,” Mearns stated.

Owsley is survived by several nieces and nephews, along with numerous relatives. A private burial is planned for Dallas, Texas, with a public reception to be announced later.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ball State University Foundation in his memory.