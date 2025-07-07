Artelo Biosciences Reveals Promising ART12.11 Results Against Stress-Induced Depression

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL) announced new preclinical findings showcasing its drug candidate ART12.11 at the 35th Annual International Cannabinoid Research Society Symposium in Bloomington, Indiana. The data highlights ART12.11’s potential in treating stress-induced depression.

In a study involving male rats, a 28-day treatment with ART12.11, a cocrystal of cannabidiol (CBD) and tetramethylpyrazine (TMP), yielded significant improvements in depression-related behaviors. The results indicate that ART12.11 matches the effectiveness of sertraline (Zoloft), a leading antidepressant, in restoring both hedonic and social behaviors.

Matthew Jones, a researcher at the University of Western Ontario, noted, “Our latest behavioral studies suggest that the cocrystal holds strong potential as a novel antidepressant. The ability to experience pleasure and social motivation with ART12.11 was comparable to sertraline.”

Importantly, ART12.11 offers superior cognitive benefits compared to sertraline. The cocrystal successfully reversed stress-induced deficits in spatial and short-term memory while showing no adverse effects on social memory. Gregory D. Gorgas, President and CEO of Artelo Biosciences, expressed optimism, stating, “ART12.11 has the potential to meet a critical need in the mental health landscape by delivering both mood-lifting and cognitive benefits.”

These findings mark a significant step for Artelo, as ART12.11 represents its first direct comparison against SSRIs in preclinical studies. The company aims to address unmet medical needs in mental health, further expanding its therapeutic portfolio.

Market analysts are watching ART12.11 closely due to its dual-action profile and potential to thrive in the multi-billion-dollar antidepressant market. The composition of matter patent for ART12.11 remains enforceable until December 10, 2038 and has been granted in 19 countries.