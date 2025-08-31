Arteta Confident Eze Can Shine in Arsenal Debut Against Liverpool

London, England – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed confidence in new signing Eberechi Eze ahead of his potential debut against Liverpool this Sunday. The formidable clash will see Arsenal travel to Anfield without key players, including Bukayo Saka, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Saka’s absence follows an injury sustained during last week’s match against Leeds United, but Arteta expressed hope for Saka’s return after the international break. In addition, midfielder Kai Havertz has undergone surgery, ruling him out for several weeks. The availability of captains Martin Ødegaard and Leandro Trossard remains uncertain, adding to the team’s injury woes.

Eze joined Arsenal from Crystal Palace in a £60 million deal and is determined to make a positive impact. “He’s a player that loves those scenarios and those moments,” Arteta said of Eze’s ability to succeed under pressure. Eze previously scored key goals for Palace at Anfield and during the FA Cup final in May 2024.

“I’m confident that he’s played in the league for many years and we’ll see how the team reacts once he steps onto the pitch,” Arteta continued. He emphasized the need to place Eze in positions where he can thrive, as his unique skills are what Arsenal seek to enhance their game.

Arsenal has been busy this transfer window, having reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for defender Piero Hincapié. The loan agreement includes an option to make the move permanent next summer for €52 million. Hincapié is expected to complete his medical this weekend and help bolster Arsenal’s defense.

Meanwhile, Arsenal is also managing the impending departure of Jakub Kiwior to Porto, who is set to join on loan with an obligation for a permanent transfer next summer. As the transfer window approaches its closing, the club is actively looking to offload fringe players.

Arteta revealed the club is investigating the reasons behind their recent injury struggles, particularly the frequent issues with Saka. “It’s a big concern,” he admitted, as Saka had previously dealt with a long hamstring injury last season. “He will be out for a couple of weeks, but it’s not as serious as before. We want to find solutions to keep him strong and healthy.”

As Arsenal prepares for their big match against Liverpool, Arteta reiterated that despite the challenges, he believes in his squad’s resilience and their ability to adapt on the field.