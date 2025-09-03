Arthur Ashe Stadium Undergoes $800 Million Overhaul for Luxury Tennis Experience

New York, NY — Arthur Ashe Stadium, the centerpiece of the U.S. Open, is set for a dramatic transformation with an $800 million renovation. Scheduled to be completed by 2027, this major upgrade aims to enhance the luxury experience for fans and attract New York’s elite.

The renovation will introduce eight exclusive hospitality clubs, each with its own bespoke scent, which will be accessible only to premium ticket holders. Additionally, the venue will feature several bunker lounges and 2,000 new courtside seats, marking the first integration of luxury suites within the stadium bowl, allowing fans to enjoy every moment of the matches without missing a point.

“It’s a stadium that was purpose-built for 1997,” said Kirsten Corio, chief commercial officer at the U.S.T.A. “The expectation of consumers has evolved.” This extensive makeover will draw inspiration from other prominent New York venues like Madison Square Garden and UBS Arena, where fine dining options are available close to the action.

The luxury upgrade comes alongside improvements in overall fan experience. A new player performance center, wider concourses, more restrooms, and an array of enhanced food and beverage options will cater to fans across various ticket levels. “We were very deliberate in ensuring that there’s something in this transformation for every fan,” Corio added.

The promenade level will also see a footprint expansion of 40%, addressing previous congestion issues. Improvements will include new concessions and an open-air terrace overlooking the grounds.

“Once you’re inside the stadium, every square inch is going to be redone,” said Danny Zausner, chief operating officer of the U.S.T.A. Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. “Everything about it will be brand new.”

Despite the extensive renovation, U.S. Open play continues unaffected in 2025 and 2026. By 2027, fans can expect the newly developed amenities to be fully available.

A new President’s Entrance will lead to two hospitality lounges, seven bunker suites, and the Bunker Club—an exclusive underground space connecting to courtside seats and featuring an in-house sommelier.

Meanwhile, a new double-height parking garage aims to alleviate some congestion for attendees, though challenges related to parking and traffic outside the venue persist. While the renovation focuses on the inside, Corio admitted that the “traffic gods” remain out of her control. “If I could conjure a miracle, it would be a Jetsons-style skyway connecting Midtown Manhattan to Arthur Ashe Stadium,” she quipped. “That would eliminate any conversation about traffic.”