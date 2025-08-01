Arthur Fils Returns Strong, Beats Carreno Busta in Toronto

TORONTO, Canada — Arthur Fils made a triumphant return to the tennis courts on Monday, defeating Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto. The match marked Fils’ first appearance since withdrawing from the French Open due to a back injury two months ago.

Fils, the top-ranked French player, showcased his remarkable skills during the encounter, winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 in the warm, humid conditions at Sobeys Stadium. Despite being away from the competition, Fils proved that he had lost none of his competitive edge.

“Que je gagne ou que je perde, ce n’est pas si grave, mais c’est la concentration qui va m’aider à revenir le plus vite possible à mon niveau,” Fils said, emphasizing the importance of focus as he aims to regain his top form.

With this victory, Fils advances to face Jiri Lehecka in the third round, where he hopes to continue his strong comeback. Tennis enthusiasts are eager to see how the young talent performs as his comeback reignites hopes for a successful season.