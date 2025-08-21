Sports
Arthur Urges Calm Ahead of Crucial Libertadores Match Against Internacional
Porto Alegre, Brazil — Flamengo‘s Arthur expresses concern as his team gears up for a pivotal match in the CONMEBOL Libertadores. The team, holding a one-goal advantage, faces Internacional this Wednesday at 9:30 PM local time at Beira-Rio.
The Rubro-Negro aims to avoid a repeat of previous early exits that caused significant changes in the coaching staff. In 2023, Flamengo was eliminated in the round of 16 by Olimpia, marking a disheartening end to a season that saw five other trophy losses.
Despite not dismissing coach Jorge Sampaoli immediately after the disappointing loss, the atmosphere around the club soured further. Following a tumultuous year, Sampaoli was let go after the team finished as runners-up in the Copa do Brasil.
Flamengo had initially traveled to Paraguay with a 1-0 lead but faltered during the match, allowing Olimpia to score three goals from set pieces. The team had opened the scoring in the early minutes with Bruno Henrique’s goal.
Last season, things didn’t improve for Flamengo, as they faced Peñarol in the quarter-finals. The first leg at Maracanã ended in a 1-0 defeat for Flamengo, showcasing a lack of creativity that resulted in another coaching change.
Tite‘s departure was swift, illustrating the club’s determination to succeed rather than risk repeating the mistakes of the previous season. Flamengo hired Filipe Luís as the new head coach. He led the team to a Copa do Brasil title soon after taking charge.
Filipe Luís is currently focused on overcoming the setbacks of last year’s early Copa do Brasil exit. The club is particularly eager to reach at least the semi-finals of this year’s Libertadores, as their primary goal in 2025 remains securing the Brazilian championship title.
