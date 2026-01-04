3D Artist Reimagines Clementine from The Walking Dead

MUMBAI, India — Mehul Soni, a 3D character artist, has shared his artistic journey and the creation process behind his fan art of Clementine from the popular game series, The Walking Dead.

Soni, who grew up gaming and eventually pursued a career in game design, began developing his artistry through online resources and practical experience. His journey included working on live game projects, including contributions to Supercell’s Squad Buster. He also honed his skills by participating in a mentorship program at Zombie Art School led by Ankit Garg.

The inspiration for his Clementine project came from a long-standing love for the zombie and post-apocalyptic genre. “Clementine has always been one of the most impactful characters for me,” Soni said. “I often wondered how she might look if she existed in a more grounded and realistic universe like The Last of Us.”

His goal was to not just recreate the character but to reinterpret her, encapsulating years of struggle and emotional storytelling. Soni stated, “I wanted her to feel like she’s survived hardship but still carries the essence of who she was.”

To achieve this, Soni utilized a structured modeling workflow, starting with a customized MetaHuman model in Maya. He crafted her features in ZBrush, focusing on realistic anatomy while maintaining her recognizable likeness. The character’s clothing and accessories also underwent a careful design process, involving the use of Marvelous Designer for accurate simulation.

Texturing was completed in Substance 3D Painter, where he emphasized realistic wear and emotional storytelling with subtle variations in color and material. “Every stain and tear has a narrative reason behind it,” he explained. “This character has lived through a harsh world, and that’s reflected in my design choices.”

For the scene rendering, Soni used Unreal Engine 5 to create a visually striking atmosphere. The overall look and setting were inspired by a significant moment from The Last of Us Part II. Soni aimed to capture a mood that aligns with his vision of Clementine in a more serious and realistic light.

Reflecting on the challenges, Soni noted that maintaining Clementine’s essence while adapting her for a new environment was crucial. He emphasized the importance of patience and iteration in the creative process, saying, “I learned to refine my decisions and not settle until the character felt right.”

Soni expressed gratitude for the mentorship that helped him explore character creation on a deeper level and advised aspiring artists to focus on discipline and consistency in their practice. “Show up every day, even if it’s just a little,” he said. “Progress comes from steady effort, not waiting for inspiration.”