Entertainment
Artist Withdraws Exhibition Over Concerns for Transgender Statue Painting
Washington, D.C. — Artist Amy Sherald has withdrawn her upcoming solo exhibition from the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery amid political pressures. The show, titled Amy Sherald: American Sublime, was set to open on September 19 and would have marked a significant milestone as the first solo exhibition by a Black contemporary artist at the museum.
Sherald, known for her acclaimed portrait of Michelle Obama, made the decision after internal discussions arose regarding her painting Trans Forming Liberty. This artwork depicts a transgender woman in the iconic pose of the Statue of Liberty, holding a torch. Reports indicate that museum officials were concerned about the painting’s inclusion in the exhibition.
The Smithsonian released a statement expressing disappointment over Sherald’s decision to withdraw. “We remain appreciative and inspired by Ms. Sherald, her artwork and commitment to portraiture,” the statement said.
The decision comes as debates about inclusivity and representation continue to generate discussion within art institutions, especially during the Trump administration, when political dynamics increasingly influenced art displays.
As of now, there has been no word on future plans for Sherald’s exhibition or where Trans Forming Liberty might be shown next.
