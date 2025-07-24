Entertainment
Artists Honor Toby Keith in New Apple Music Sessions
Nashville, TN – A new collection of cover songs pays tribute to the late country music star Toby Keith, who died in 2024 at the age of 62. The project, titled “Apple Music Nashville Sessions: Toby Keith Covered,” features interpretations of Keith’s hits by artists including Megan Moroney, Riley Green, Parker McCollum, Ella Langley, Tucker Wetmore, and Ashley McBryde.
The covers were recorded during recent live sessions at Apple Music’s Nashville studio. TK Kimbrell, Keith’s longtime manager and friend, expressed his admiration for the artists involved. “Toby Keith loved music and especially singer-songwriters. He would be so proud of this group of monster talent that covered his songs,” Kimbrell said. “Thanks, Ashley, Ella, Megan, Parker, Riley, and Tucker! Y’all are truly the hottest of the hot, and Toby’s music lives on!”
Riley Green shared his thoughts on being part of the project. “Growing up in Alabama, we didn’t have a lot of cowboys. For me, that lifestyle was foreign but also seemed cool,” he explained.
Ella Langley commented on her cover of “Wish I Didn’t Know Now,” saying that being an artist means giving 100% of oneself. “I think he’s up there with Dolly Parton in that regard,” she noted.
Megan Moroney added that her cover of “Who’s Your Daddy” has become her band’s pre-show hype song. “I’m excited to be a part of this series honoring Toby Keith, and I hope you love my version as much as we do!” she said.
The tribute album showcases the enduring impact of Toby Keith’s music on contemporary country artists.
