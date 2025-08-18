Aruba and Chinese Taipei Prepare for Little League World Series Clash

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Aruba‘s young baseball team, led by pitcher Arnold Gismar Martha, faces a challenging matchup against Chinese Taipei at the Little League World Series next Monday. They earned their spot in the tournament after a tough Caribbean Regional, where they overcame strong teams from Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Curacao. Aruba’s manager, Arendsz, praised the quality of baseball in the Caribbean, highlighting the competitive nature of their journey.

Aruba started the regional tournament impressively, defeating the Dominican Republic 3-0 and Cuba 5-3, showcasing their determination and skill. Despite facing a setback with an 8-3 loss to Pariba, the team rebounded, defeating Curacao 2-1 in the semifinals and again topped the Dominican Republic for the championship 9-7.

“It’s incredible for a small place like Aruba with only 1,400 residents to compete against countries with a much larger pool of players,” Arendsz commented. The championship game highlighted Aruba’s perseverance and talent, marking their third appearance at the Little League World Series.

Returning player Diliano Raven expressed confidence, stating, “I feel more comfortable this year with my experience.” This year’s tournament not only represents potential glory for Aruba but also serves as a platform for the players’ future, as many aspire to continue their baseball careers in college and beyond.

The upcoming game against Chinese Taipei, known for their skilled pitching and powerful offense, is set for 5 p.m. at Volunteer Stadium. Arendsz acknowledged the strength of their opponents, emphasizing a focused strategy: “We scouted them, and I believe we have the tools to make a strong showing.”

Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei’s ace, Lin Chin-Tse, also prepares for the matchup. Lin has made headlines for his ability to throw fastballs above 80 miles per hour, making him a challenging competitor for any team.