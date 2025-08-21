Aruba Ranks Safest Caribbean Island Amid Hurricane Season

Oranjestad, Aruba — As hurricane season approaches, travelers looking for a safe Caribbean destination can rest easy knowing that Aruba tops the list as the safest island to visit. A national ranking by Always All Inclusive assessed safety, travel advisories, local crime data, hurricane risk, and healthcare readiness.

Aruba received an impressive composite score of 9.3 out of 10 on this index. The island’s low crime rate and commitment to tourism safety played a significant role in its high ranking. With a score of 10 for travel advisory safety and nine for crime, Aruba stands out for being not only safe but welcoming to tourists.

“This island is a dream for worry-free travel, even during hurricane season,” the ranking states, highlighting Aruba as an ideal destination for families and solo travelers alike.

In contrast, nearby islands such as Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic face challenges that contributed to lower scores. These locations face U.S. travel advisories due to high crime, civil unrest, and limited healthcare options, making them less appealing for tourists.

Aruba’s recent hurricane history is another factor in its high score. The island has not encountered severe hurricanes in recent years, and it is praised for having a robust healthcare system that meets Dutch standards. The U.S. State Department issued a Level 1 advisory, advising travelers to exercise normal precautions.

Other islands also made the list of safer Caribbean destinations. Barbados secured the second position with a score of 9.2, while Grenada and Curaçao tied for third at 9.0. The remaining islands in the top ten include Antigua & Barbuda (8.1), Puerto Rico (7.6), Dominican Republic (7.0), Saint Lucia (6.8), The Bahamas (6.5), and Jamaica (5.5).

This ranking serves as a valuable resource for travelers planning their trips this summer, highlighting options where safety is a priority amid the changing climate and seasonal threats.