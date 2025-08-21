Sports
Aruba, South Carolina Shine in Little League World Series at Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania — The Little League World Series continued on Wednesday with four exciting games, where Aruba and South Carolina advanced after remarkable performances in elimination matchups.
Aruba secured a dominant 3-0 win against Japan, earning a place in the semifinals against Venezuela on Thursday. Aruba showcased its power, hitting two home runs in a pivotal fifth inning, with Isaac Arendsz and Emerson Mercado each contributing to the score.
Meanwhile, South Carolina pulled off the tournament’s biggest comeback, scoring six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to triumph 7-6 over South Dakota. South Dakota initially led 6-3 before South Carolina stormed back, highlighted by critical hits and base-running opportunities.
Earlier in the day, Chinese Taipei and Connecticut each earned their spots in the semifinals, defeating their opponents convincingly. Chinese Taipei overcame Venezuela with solid pitching performances from three players that totalled ten strikeouts and only three runs allowed.
In the opening game of the day, Connecticut progressed to the U.S. championship game on Saturday, marking its first return since 2013. Even after a rocky start, Connecticut’s pitchers found their rhythm, with SJ Taxiltaridis striking out four and securing the win.
Venezuela, meanwhile, will battle from the loser’s bracket after falling to Chinese Taipei. The team’s pitching strategy, utilizing multiple pitchers to manage counts, ultimately didn’t hold against the robust bats of their opponents.
As teams gear up for the next rounds, all eyes will be on the upcoming face-offs, including South Carolina’s challenge against the winner of the South Dakota match at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Little League World Series, which began on August 13, will conclude on August 24, promising more thrilling moments and unforgettable performances.
Recent Posts
- MLB Playoff Picture Tightens as Season Nears End
- North Carolina Lottery Results Announced for August 20, 2025
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for Florida Games
- Miami Heat’s Smith Eyes Return for Training Camp After Injury
- Hurricane Erin Strengthens, Coastal Warnings Issued Ahead of Impact
- Winning Numbers Announced for $650 Million Powerball Prize
- West Virginia Lottery Players Can Win Big with Various Games
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for August 20, 2025
- Vermont Man Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Captured in Connecticut
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $643 Million After No Winner
- AEW Dynamite Causes Chaos Before Forbidden Door in Glasgow
- Michigan and Ohio Lottery Results for August 19, 2025 Revealed
- Gloucester Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize, Shares It With Daughters
- Heatwave to Bring Risks of Fires and Thunderstorms Across Southwest
- Ayesha Curry Reflects on Life Changes After Marrying NBA Star Steph Curry
- Christian Bale’s Western Took Over Three Decades to Make
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition’s Switch 2 Performance Disappoints at Gamescom 2025
- Jesse Metcalfe Denies Awareness of ‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast Drama
- Rally Calls for Release of Student Arrested by Immigration Agents
- Bane’s Dark Origin Explored in Absolute Batman #11