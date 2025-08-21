Aruba, South Carolina Shine in Little League World Series at Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania — The Little League World Series continued on Wednesday with four exciting games, where Aruba and South Carolina advanced after remarkable performances in elimination matchups.

Aruba secured a dominant 3-0 win against Japan, earning a place in the semifinals against Venezuela on Thursday. Aruba showcased its power, hitting two home runs in a pivotal fifth inning, with Isaac Arendsz and Emerson Mercado each contributing to the score.

Meanwhile, South Carolina pulled off the tournament’s biggest comeback, scoring six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to triumph 7-6 over South Dakota. South Dakota initially led 6-3 before South Carolina stormed back, highlighted by critical hits and base-running opportunities.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Taipei and Connecticut each earned their spots in the semifinals, defeating their opponents convincingly. Chinese Taipei overcame Venezuela with solid pitching performances from three players that totalled ten strikeouts and only three runs allowed.

In the opening game of the day, Connecticut progressed to the U.S. championship game on Saturday, marking its first return since 2013. Even after a rocky start, Connecticut’s pitchers found their rhythm, with SJ Taxiltaridis striking out four and securing the win.

Venezuela, meanwhile, will battle from the loser’s bracket after falling to Chinese Taipei. The team’s pitching strategy, utilizing multiple pitchers to manage counts, ultimately didn’t hold against the robust bats of their opponents.

As teams gear up for the next rounds, all eyes will be on the upcoming face-offs, including South Carolina’s challenge against the winner of the South Dakota match at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Little League World Series, which began on August 13, will conclude on August 24, promising more thrilling moments and unforgettable performances.