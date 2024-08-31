Aryna Sabalenka Advances to Fourth Round at US Open

NEW YORK — In a historic match that commenced at 12:08 a.m., World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over No.31 Ekaterina Alexandrova with a score of 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the third round of the US Open. This match marks the latest start time for any men’s or women’s match in the tournament’s history.

The previous record was set on September 2, 1987, when Gabriela Sabatini faced Beverly Bowes in a match that began at midnight. The conclusion of Sabalenka’s match at 1:48 a.m. ties it as the second-latest finish for a women’s singles match in the tournament, following a record set in 2021.

During the match, Sabalenka initially struggled, losing the first set in just 33 minutes. However, she regained her composure in the second set, exhibiting a much-improved performance and taking control of the match.

Following a key bathroom break, Sabalenka found her rhythm, minimizing her unforced errors and executing a more patient style of play. This shift allowed her to capitalize on Alexandrova’s decline in performance as the match progressed.

After a lengthy delay caused by a previous match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, both players finally took the court close to midnight. The unexpected circumstances surrounding the scheduling did not deter Sabalenka, who expressed her delight at being able to compete in such an iconic venue.

Sabalenka, who is coming off a strong performance at the Cincinnati Open, is aiming to become the first woman to capture both hard-court major titles in a single season since Angelique Kerber in 2016. She looks forward to her next challenge against Belgium’s Elise Mertens in the fourth round.