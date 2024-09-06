Aryna Sabalenka Advances to U.S. Open Final

Aryna Sabalenka has successfully advanced to her second consecutive U.S. Open final after defeating Emma Navarro with a score of 6-3, 7-6 (2). The match took place on Thursday night, showcasing Sabalenka’s high-risk, high-reward style of tennis.

The 26-year-old, who is seeded number two in the tournament and hails from Belarus, was the runner-up in last year’s final. She narrowly missed out on the championship, losing to Coco Gauff in front of a passionate crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In this semifinal match, Sabalenka faced Navarro, the 13th seed, and demonstrated remarkable control, especially during critical moments. The match intensified as Navarro fought back in the second set, breaking Sabalenka’s serve when she was leading 5-4.

Despite Navarro’s persistent efforts, Sabalenka managed to seize control during the tiebreaker. After Navarro initially took a 2-0 lead, Sabalenka rallied to win the last seven points of the match, securing her place in the final.

Aryna Sabalenka’s next opponent for the championship will be determined from the semifinal match between number six seed Jessica Pegula and unseeded Karolina Muchova, which is set to occur later on Thursday evening.