Aryna Sabalenka Claims First U.S. Open Championship

NEW YORK — Aryna Sabalenka secured her first U.S. Open championship by defeating Jessica Pegula with a score of 7-5, 7-5 in the women’s final held on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Belarusian athlete adds this victory to her previous two titles at the Australian Open, won in the past two seasons, marking her third Grand Slam title overall. This win comes after her runner-up finish at the 2023 U.S. Open against Coco Gauff.

Jessica Pegula, a native New Yorker and daughter of the owners of the NFL‘s Buffalo Bills and NHL‘s Buffalo Sabres, was vying for her first U.S. Open title. During the past month, Pegula enjoyed significant success, winning 15 of her last 17 matches, yet both losses occurred against Sabalenka in recent tournament finals.

In the match, the No. 2-seeded Sabalenka demonstrated her control early on, winning five consecutive games to clinch the first set and then taking a 3-0 lead in the second set. However, Pegula began to find her rhythm, asserting herself and scoring five consecutive games following Sabalenka’s initial dominance.

As tensions heightened, Pegula’s frustration showed when she struck a ball into the video wall after dropping a point. This seemed to invigorate her own performance, but when she served at 5-4 with a chance to extend the match, she faltered, allowing Sabalenka to equalize.

With the match coming to a close, Sabalenka surged with three consecutive games, ultimately collapsing on the court in joy, her emotions evident as she covered her face with both arms while lying on her back.

Throughout the match, Sabalenka’s body language reflected the intensity of the competition. Despite a few struggles, she managed to maintain her composure and focus, outpacing both Pegula and her own early mistakes.

Statistically, the match showcased Sabalenka’s prowess, as she recorded 40 winners compared to Pegula’s 17, while also committing 34 unforced errors to Pegula’s 22.

Notable moments included Sabalenka displaying visible frustration when she double-faulted at 5-all in the first set, subsequently recovering to hold her serve and win the opening set.