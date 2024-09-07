Sports
Aryna Sabalenka Claims US Open Title After Thrilling Final
Aryna Sabalenka has redeemed herself by winning the women’s title at the US Open in New York. The Belarusian player triumphed over Jessica Pegula with a score of 7-5, 7-5, marking a significant recovery from her loss in last year’s final against Coco Gauff.
Sabalenka showcased her power and determination throughout the match, asserting herself as a dominant force on hard courts. This victory adds a third Grand Slam title to her career and her second in 2024, following her win at the Australian Open earlier this year.
The atmosphere was electric as Pegula, playing in her first Grand Slam final, received strong support from the home crowd. Despite being born in New York, she was unable to secure the title, even after leading 5-3 in the second set.
The match was marked by dramatic shifts in momentum, with Sabalenka initially taking control by moving to a 3-0 lead in the second set. However, Pegula staged a comeback, winning five consecutive games and threatening to force a third set.
In a tense climax, Sabalenka rallied to regain her composure. She ultimately broke Pegula’s serve when it mattered most, securing her victory and silencing the crowd.
This latest win reaffirms Sabalenka’s status as one of the top players in women’s tennis, confirming her elite status in hard-court conditions.
