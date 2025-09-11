Sports
Aryna Sabalenka Discusses Emotional Growth on Jay Shetty Podcast
New York, NY – US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka shared her journey toward emotional balance during a recent appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast. The World No. 1 tennis player revealed that her decision to part ways with her sports psychologist played a crucial role in her personal and professional growth.
Sabalenka has always been known for her emotional transparency on the court, displaying her feelings regardless of the match’s outcome. However, she acknowledged that this led to challenges early in her career. “I worked with a sports psychologist for four or five years,” Sabalenka said. “We did a lot of things at the beginning of my career, but I found that I was relying on her too much.”
After years of using psychological support, the four-time Grand Slam champion recognized that she was consistently falling into the same emotional traps. “I was getting upset about that,” she stated. “So at some point I decided, ‘OK, I have to take responsibility over my actions.’” By ending her relationship with the psychologist, Sabalenka began to learn more about herself and how to manage her emotions.
In her recent victory over Amanda Anisimova at the US Open, Sabalenka demonstrated her improved emotional control. “To bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot,” she said during the post-match press conference.
Sabalenka’s mental strength is exemplified by her exceptional performance in tiebreaks. She has now won 19 consecutive tiebreaks, establishing the longest streak by any woman in the Open Era. This remarkable achievement highlights her journey of self-discovery and emotional resilience in the competitive world of tennis.
