Aryna Sabalenka Focuses on US Open Title Defense

New York, NY — Aryna Sabalenka is determined to defend her title at the US Open, having reached the quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive time. On Sunday, August 31, the Belarusian player defeated Cristina Bucsa in straight sets, showcasing her skills on the court.

At her post-match press conference, Sabalenka spoke about the benefits of being ranked World No. 1. “It’s essential to focus on my game and try to bring out my best tennis. Being World No. 1 opens many doors, allowing me to meet great people and collaborate with various brands,” she said.

Currently, Sabalenka leads the live rankings with 9,655 points, while her nearest competitors, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, sit at 7,874 and 7,743 points, respectively. If either player wins the tournament, it could jeopardize Sabalenka’s top position.

This season, she has played in seven finals and secured three titles, including the Australian Open and French Open. However, she has struggled in recent matches, recently losing her Cincinnati Masters title in the quarterfinals.

As excitement builds for the upcoming fourth-round clash between Gauff and Naomi Osaka, Sabalenka expressed her enthusiasm. “I am very interested in seeing the level of play they can offer. I’m convinced it will be a great battle,” she noted.

Sabalenka, previously facing challenges herself, is now gearing up to play Marketa Vondrousova, who recently eliminated 2022 champion Elena Rybakina. Sabalenka’s commitment to improve remains unwavering. “To keep being where you are, you have to improve yourself every day and surprise your opponents,” she said.

Off the court, Sabalenka candidly discussed her approach to pressure and expectations. She believes in embracing challenges as part of her growth, both as a player and a person. Reflecting on her journey, she remarked, “When you reach your goals, memories from the past come back. It blows your mind. You’re proud of what you’ve built.” As Sabalenka continues her title defense, she remains focused on her aspirations for the future.