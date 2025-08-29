Aryna Sabalenka Looks to Avenge Past Loss Against Leylah Fernandez

NEW YORK, USA – Defending US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is set to face Leylah Fernandez in a highly anticipated third-round rematch at the tournament. The match will take place on Friday, marking the first time the two players have met since their semi-final clash in 2021, where Sabalenka was defeated.

In her last match, Sabalenka advanced to the third round by overcoming Polina Kudermetova, winning 7-6 (7/4), 6-2. This victory has raised expectations as she looks to regain her footing against the Canadian 31st seed.

Reflecting on her journey since the last encounter, Sabalenka acknowledged the significant personal growth she has experienced. “I think I better (not) remember anything from that match because I think I changed a lot,” the world number one stated. “I found myself. I become a better player and a person.”

Sabalenka emphasized her excitement for the rematch, adding, “I love rematches. So I’m actually super excited to face her here again.” At 27 years old, Sabalenka aims to be the first woman to defend the US Open title since Serena Williams in 2014.

Considering the challenges ahead, Sabalenka stressed the importance of focusing on her own game. “If I’m able to bring my game and fight for every point, I’ll have my chances,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fernandez earned her spot in the third round after a comeback victory against Elsa Jacquemot, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. The stakes are high for both players as they try to assert dominance in what promises to be a thrilling match.

The countdown to the rematch has intensified excitement within the tennis community, with fans eager to see whether Sabalenka can turn the tables on Fernandez. As the anticipated match approaches, Sabalenka appears determined to unleash her full potential on the court.