Sports
Aryna Sabalenka Praises Boyfriend’s Support During Wimbledon
London, England – Aryna Sabalenka, a 27-year-old tennis star from Belarus, is speaking out about the importance of her boyfriend’s support as she competes at Wimbledon. The Oakberry founder, Georgios Frangulis, has been by her side throughout her busy tournament schedule.
In an interview, Aryna shared, “His support means so much to me. Being on the road and having him support me, to make me laugh and to be able to workout together, makes life on the road feel more like home.”
She reflected on a difficult period in her career, stating, “There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff.” Aryna emphasized the importance of balancing her professional commitments with personal happiness. “But I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life,” she added.
Aryna, who is currently in the midst of competition at Wimbledon, is preparing for her next match on Friday, July 4, against British tennis star Emma Raducanu. Earlier this week, she also made headlines for reconciling with a fellow player.
As Aryna continues her journey at the prestigious tournament, her relationship and support system remain a vital part of her life.
