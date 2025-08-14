Aryna Sabalenka Reaches Quarter-Finals Amid Cincinnati Open Upsets

Mason, Ohio — World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka overcame the heat and a late challenge from Spain’s Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro to secure her place in the quarter-finals of the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open on Wednesday.

Sabalenka, the top seed, won 6-1, 7-5, marking her 50th victory of the season and 29th career quarter-final appearance at the elite level. Despite having to rally after losing ground in the second set, Sabalenka broke Bouzas Maneiro in the final game to seal the win in one hour and 21 minutes.

“The key was to focus and put as much pressure as possible on her serve,” Sabalenka said post-match. “I’m glad to win in straight sets—I didn’t want to stay for three hours again.”

Meanwhile, Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 6-3, extending her record against Cirstea to 5-0. Swiatek’s victory came amid high temperatures, as both players struggled with the humid conditions.

Swiatek attributed her success to a solid start. “I wanted to be more solid than in my last match. I’m happy with the level of my focus and the consistency,” she commented.

Notably, the day saw several upsets, with 6th seed Madison Keys falling to Elena Rybakina, who won 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 in a thrilling three-set battle. Rybakina avenged her earlier loss to Keys at the Australian Open and scored her second Top 10 win of the season, setting up a quarter-final clash with Sabalenka.

“Jessica is a great player,” Sabalenka remarked about her next opponent Rybakina. “I know I’ll have to work for every point.”

Swiatek will face Anna Kalinskaya, the 28th seed, who upset the 12th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in a hard-fought match, coming back from a set down to win 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-1. Kalinskaya’s victory marks her advancement to her fourth career quarter-final at the WTA 1000 level.