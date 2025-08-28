Aryna Sabalenka Seeks Redemption at US Open After Challenging Year

NEW YORK, NY — Aryna Sabalenka is back on the court at the U.S. Open, looking to defend her title after a tumultuous year. Following a loss in the Wimbledon semifinals, where she fell to eventual runner-up, Sabalenka took a much-needed break in Mykonos, Greece. Despite enjoying the beautiful setting, the world No. 1 felt disheartened by her inability to secure a major victory this season, including final appearances at the Australian Open and French Open.

Sabalenka, 27, explained that the time away allowed her to reflect on her approach toward big matches. “It really gave me time to think about my approach for the big matches,” she said. This introspection helped her recognize the need to respect both her opponents and herself as she aims to reclaim her confidence.

Back in New York, Sabalenka won her opening match against Rebeka Masarova, 7-6 (4), 6-2, during a night session Tuesday. As she moves deeper into the tournament, she must rely on her renewed mentality to navigate more competitive matches ahead. “I just need to remind myself that every point can be a key moment of the set,” she said.

Sabalenka’s journey has been marked by personal struggles, including the loss of her father in 2019 and the devastating suicide of her former partner, which forced her to confront significant mental health challenges. Yet, these experiences have also fueled her resilience. She noted, “Sometimes I think I completely forget about who I am… and that I’m strong enough to handle literally anything.”

As she prepares for the next round, Sabalenka faces a daunting task: to overcome her struggles with pressure in high-stakes situations. Despite her past disappointments, she remains optimistic. “Of course ideally I would love to finish the season with a Grand Slam… but even if I don’t, I’ll still think this season has been amazing for me,” she said, expressing a commitment to learning and improving for future competitions.

With the U.S. Open serving as a crucial finale to her season, Sabalenka aims to leave her mark on the tournament and fulfill her aspiration of winning another major title.