Sports
Aryna Sabalenka Survives Emma Raducanu in Wimbledon Clash
WIMBLEDON, GREAT BRITAIN — World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka staged a remarkable comeback, defeating local favorite Emma Raducanu 7-6(8), 6-4 on Centre Court Friday night, advancing to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.
Sabalenka, the reigning US Open champion, faced tough challenges, being a break down in each set. Despite this, she held her nerve, needing two hours to secure her spot in the tournament’s second week for the third time.
“It was a battle,” Sabalenka said in her post-match press conference. “She really pushed me to the limit today. I’m super happy with the win.” In the first set, Sabalenka had to save one set point during a tiebreak, showcasing her resilience.
The first set took 75 minutes, filled with thrilling moments. Raducanu briefly grabbed a 4-2 lead, but Sabalenka rallied, winning three consecutive games to lead 5-4.
Raducanu, backed by a roaring crowd, held a set point at 6-5 in the tiebreak, yet Sabalenka countered with a precise drop shot, maintaining her momentum to take the lead.
“Maybe earlier in my career I would have lost it,” Sabalenka noted, reflecting on her composure during critical points. “But with experience, I learned that this is not it.”
In the second set, things looked bleak when Raducanu surged to a 4-1 advantage. However, Sabalenka responded fiercely, winning five games in a row to seal her victory.
Sabalenka’s next challenge is No. 24 Elise Mertens, who reached the second week by ousting No. 14 seed Elina Svitolina. The two previously partnered to win two Grand Slam doubles titles and have a history marked by Sabalenka’s dominance.
“I definitely feel a lot of energy and good feelings when I’m under pressure,” Sabalenka said. “I’ll just enjoy it tonight and focus on the next one tomorrow.”
Recent Posts
- Alex Padilla Returns to Athletic Club After Short Stint with Pumas
- Baltimore Orioles Top Rays 5-1 with Kremer’s Strong Performance
- Las Vegas Aces Aim for Victory Against Struggling Connecticut Sun
- Guardians Face Tough Challenge Against Tigers’ Skubal Tonight
- Austin Hays Thrives with Reds After Rocky Stint with Phillies
- Historic Seven-Team Trade Finalized Involving Kevin Durant
- Knicks Hire Mike Brown as New Head Coach After Thibodeau’s Dismissal
- Lakers’ Adou Thiero Out for Summer League With Knee Injury
- Mets Secure Series Win Against Brewers Ahead of Subway Showdown
- Yankees’ Losing Streak Extends After Rodón’s Poor Performance
- Greg Peterson Reveals Top MLB Picks for July 6, 2023
- Brandon Nimmo Shines as Mets Face Yankees in Subway Series Finale
- Four-time PGA TOUR Winner Ed Fiori Dies at 72
- Lynx Host Sky Amid Record Winning Streak and Player Injuries
- Jackson Koivun Aims for Breakthrough at John Deere Classic
- Rain and storms return Monday amid warm temperatures
- Rays Look to Ace Drew Rasmussen to Avoid Sweep Against Twins
- Natasha Cloud Snubbed Again as WNBA All-Star Reserves Announced
- NBA Free Agency Heats Up With Major Trades and Signings
- Red Sox Aim for Series Sweep Against Nationals