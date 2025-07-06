Aryna Sabalenka Survives Emma Raducanu in Wimbledon Clash

WIMBLEDON, GREAT BRITAIN — World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka staged a remarkable comeback, defeating local favorite Emma Raducanu 7-6(8), 6-4 on Centre Court Friday night, advancing to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Sabalenka, the reigning US Open champion, faced tough challenges, being a break down in each set. Despite this, she held her nerve, needing two hours to secure her spot in the tournament’s second week for the third time.

“It was a battle,” Sabalenka said in her post-match press conference. “She really pushed me to the limit today. I’m super happy with the win.” In the first set, Sabalenka had to save one set point during a tiebreak, showcasing her resilience.

The first set took 75 minutes, filled with thrilling moments. Raducanu briefly grabbed a 4-2 lead, but Sabalenka rallied, winning three consecutive games to lead 5-4.

Raducanu, backed by a roaring crowd, held a set point at 6-5 in the tiebreak, yet Sabalenka countered with a precise drop shot, maintaining her momentum to take the lead.

“Maybe earlier in my career I would have lost it,” Sabalenka noted, reflecting on her composure during critical points. “But with experience, I learned that this is not it.”

In the second set, things looked bleak when Raducanu surged to a 4-1 advantage. However, Sabalenka responded fiercely, winning five games in a row to seal her victory.

Sabalenka’s next challenge is No. 24 Elise Mertens, who reached the second week by ousting No. 14 seed Elina Svitolina. The two previously partnered to win two Grand Slam doubles titles and have a history marked by Sabalenka’s dominance.

“I definitely feel a lot of energy and good feelings when I’m under pressure,” Sabalenka said. “I’ll just enjoy it tonight and focus on the next one tomorrow.”