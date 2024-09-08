Sports
Aryna Sabalenka Wins US Open Final Against Jessica Pegula
Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over Jessica Pegula in the final of the US Open, claiming victory in two identical sets of 7-5. This victory marks the third Grand Slam title in Sabalenka’s career, adding to her previous successes in Melbourne in 2023 and 2024.
After suffering a defeat against Coco Gauff in last year’s final, Sabalenka was determined to regain her winning position. The atmosphere at the Arthur Ashe Stadium was filled with excitement as the crowd celebrated the achievement of the Biélorusse player.
Sabalenka displayed a strong performance, overcoming initial challenges in the first set, where she managed to break Pegula before taking a 5-2 lead. Although she faced moments of inconsistency leading to several unforced errors, her experience allowed her to capitalize on critical points to secure the first set.
In the second set, Pegula showcased her resilience, rallying from 0-3 down to take a 5-3 lead, backed by her strong service game. Despite the nervousness evident on her side, Pegula could not maintain the momentum as Sabalenka regained her composure and closed out the match.
The match lasted approximately 1 hour and 53 minutes, with Sabalenka winning 78% of her net points, significantly contributing to her victory. Pegula attempted to challenge the reigning champion but ultimately fell short in crucial moments.
As a result of this victory, Sabalenka became the first player since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win the two Grand Slam titles held on hard courts in the same calendar year. Pegula, despite the loss, is set to rise in the WTA rankings, solidifying her place in the top three.
