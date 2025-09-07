Aryna Sabalenka Wins Second Consecutive U.S. Open Title

New York, NY — Aryna Sabalenka clinched her second consecutive U.S. Open title on Saturday, defeating Amanda Anisimova in a hard-fought final held at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The world No. 1 won the match with scores of 6-3, 7-6(3), marking her historic back-to-back victories in New York, the first woman to do so since Serena Williams.

The match lasted one hour and 34 minutes, showcasing Sabalenka’s skill and persistence. After two earlier disappointments in Grand Slam finals this year at the Australian Open and French Open, Sabalenka’s victory was a significant win for the Belarusian.

Anisimova, who entered the match ranked No. 8, showed improvement from her previous major final, where she suffered a severe defeat against Iga Świątek at Wimbledon. In this final, she fought valiantly, particularly in the second set, but ultimately fell short.

A post-match press conference revealed the emotional weight behind the players’ performances. Sabalenka took a moment to praise Anisimova, saying, “I know how much it hurts losing in finals, but trust me—the moment you win your first one, you will enjoy it.” This sentiment reflected the camaraderie shared among competitors in the sport.

During the trophy presentation, Sabalenka expressed her gratitude towards her team and shared heartfelt words about outgoing tournament director Stacey Allaster, who has been influential in her career. “I’m really sad you’re retiring after this year,” she said, prompting applause from the audience.

The tournament has been a journey of resilience for Sabalenka, particularly given her rocky path this season. She commented on the support she felt from the New York crowd, noting her complicated history with the venue. “This year, I felt even more support, and I hope you’ll all cheer for me next year,” she added.

Amidst the celebrations and a fireworks display, Sabalenka’s solid performance added another title to her growing list, cementing her reputation as one of the top players in women’s tennis. As for Anisimova, her ranking is expected to rise to No. 4 as a result of her strong showing throughout the tournament.