Asante Samuel Jr. Seeks Return Before NFL Midseason Amid Health Concerns

ARLINGTON, Texas — Asante Samuel Jr., one of the top free agent cornerbacks, is aiming to return to the NFL before midseason. The former Los Angeles Chargers player was sidelined after undergoing neck surgery in April, but he is hopeful for a comeback this season.

Samuel is scheduled to have a CT scan in October to assess the success of his spinal fusion surgery. The results will determine if the 25-year-old can officially sign with a new team. Interest has persisted from several franchises, but his recovery has complicated the process.

This offseason, Samuel met with the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals, showing that teams are eager for his services. His father made comments about the Miami Dolphins‘ culture, sparking speculation about a potential deal there, but no agreement has materialized.

With recent injuries impacting Dolphins’ cornerback depth, they could still consider signing a veteran like Samuel later in the season. The Dolphins released one cornerback and faced season-ending injuries to others, intensifying the need for reliable talent in the secondary.

Samuel’s performance before his injury was notable; he was a full-time starter for the Chargers and posted strong statistics, including double-digit pass deflections and interceptions in each of his first three seasons. However, his reduced playing time in 2024 raised concerns among potential suitors.

Other teams, including the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys, have also explored options to upgrade their cornerback positions. As teams adjust to the season, Samuel aims to find a new home before the playoffs begin.

“I’m going to give them my all,” Samuel said of his future team. His determination and past performance could make him an attractive option for franchises seeking to enhance their defensive lineup.