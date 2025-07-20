ASEAN U-23 Cup Set to Start in Indonesia This July

Jakarta, Indonesia – The ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup 2025 is set to kick off on July 15, bringing together young football talents from across Southeast Asia. The tournament will run until July 29, showcasing 10 of the ASEAN Football Federation’s 12 member associations competing for the prestigious trophy.

This year, both Brunei and Timor-Leste have opted out of participation. Matches will be played at two venues: Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta and Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium in Bekasi. Teams will compete in a league format, with only the three group winners qualifying automatically for the semifinals.

The structure of the tournament means the results involving the lowest-ranked team in Group A will not be counted in the ranking of second-placed teams. If the best-performing runners-up emerge from Group A, they will face the winners of Group B in the semifinals. Conversely, if the second-placed team comes from Group B or C, they will meet the Group A winners.

“We are excited about the talent that will be on display,” said a spokesperson for the ASEAN Football Federation. “This tournament is crucial for the development of young players in our region.”

The ASEAN U-23 Championship action can be followed live on the ASEAN United FC YouTube channel, ensuring fans do not miss any of the matches. As teams prepare to showcase their skills, enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the tournaments’ kickoff.