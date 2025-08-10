Sports
Asher Hong Wins Men’s All-Around at U.S. Gymnastics Championships
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (August 9, 2025) – Asher Hong from Tomball, Texas, dominated the senior all-around competition on Saturday evening, marking the conclusion of the men’s events at the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
Hong triumphed in both Thursday’s and Saturday’s all-around competitions, ultimately securing the title with a total score of 170.020, nearly eight points ahead of the second-place finisher. He also achieved gold medals in multiple apparatus events, including vault (29.594), floor exercise (30.016), and still rings (29.286), along with a silver medal on parallel bars (28.100).
Frederick Richard from Stoughton, Massachusetts, made a strong showing, finishing second in the all-around with a score of 162.555. Rounding out the top three was Fuzzy Benas from Richmond, Texas, who secured the bronze with a total of 162.310.
Other notable performances included Patrick Hoopes, who won the pommel horse title with a score of 31.300, Brody Malone clinching the parallel bars title with 28.150, and Taylor Burkhart taking home the horizontal bar title with a score of 28.960.
After the men’s competition, the 2025 Junior and Senior National Teams, along with World Championships teams, were also announced. The Senior Men’s World Championships Team, presented by Xfinity, will compete October 19-25 in Jakarta, Indonesia, while the Junior Men’s World Championships Team will take place November 20-24 in Manila, the Philippines.
The Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will wrap up on Sunday with the final day of women’s competition, where the 2025 Junior and Senior Women’s National Teams will be determined and national titles will be awarded.
Recent Posts
- Asher Hong Wins Men’s All-Around at U.S. Gymnastics Championships
- Exciting Matches Set for Liga Nacional’s Apertura 2025 Opening Weekend
- Nathan Chen Bows Out of 2026 Winter Olympics for Medical School
- AI Predicts Pumas Will Defeat Necaxa 2-1 in Apertura 2025
- Orlando City SC Hosts Inter Miami CF in Anticipated Matchup
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off With Thrilling Opening Night Games
- Commanders Sign Linebacker Duke Riley After Sunday Workouts
- Disney+ Cancels Goosebumps After Two Seasons of Thrills
- Kiki Iriafen Sets Rookie Rebounding Record for Mystics
- JJ Spaun Wins 2025 US Open, Eyes Another Title
- Noskova Faces Jovic in Western & Southern Open Showdown
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell Arrested for Suspended License
- Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski Pulls Rare Charizard After Victory
- Caty McNally Triumphs in Heartfelt Cincinnati Open Return
- Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury Set for High-Stakes WNBA Showdown
- Reign FC Faces Off Against Thorns FC in Cascadia Rivalry Match
- MJ Daffue’s Surprising Entry at Korn Ferry Championship Sparks Controversy
- NASCAR Cup Series Heading to Watkins Glen with Exciting Storylines
- Brewers Edge Past Mets in Thrilling Extra-Inning Game
- Envigado Beats Junior in Thrilling Liga BetPlay Match