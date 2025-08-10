Asher Hong Wins Men’s All-Around at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (August 9, 2025) – Asher Hong from Tomball, Texas, dominated the senior all-around competition on Saturday evening, marking the conclusion of the men’s events at the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Hong triumphed in both Thursday’s and Saturday’s all-around competitions, ultimately securing the title with a total score of 170.020, nearly eight points ahead of the second-place finisher. He also achieved gold medals in multiple apparatus events, including vault (29.594), floor exercise (30.016), and still rings (29.286), along with a silver medal on parallel bars (28.100).

Frederick Richard from Stoughton, Massachusetts, made a strong showing, finishing second in the all-around with a score of 162.555. Rounding out the top three was Fuzzy Benas from Richmond, Texas, who secured the bronze with a total of 162.310.

Other notable performances included Patrick Hoopes, who won the pommel horse title with a score of 31.300, Brody Malone clinching the parallel bars title with 28.150, and Taylor Burkhart taking home the horizontal bar title with a score of 28.960.

After the men’s competition, the 2025 Junior and Senior National Teams, along with World Championships teams, were also announced. The Senior Men’s World Championships Team, presented by Xfinity, will compete October 19-25 in Jakarta, Indonesia, while the Junior Men’s World Championships Team will take place November 20-24 in Manila, the Philippines.

The Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will wrap up on Sunday with the final day of women’s competition, where the 2025 Junior and Senior Women’s National Teams will be determined and national titles will be awarded.