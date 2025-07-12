Entertainment
Ashish Chanchlani Shares Photo with Elli Avrram, Sparking Dating Speculation
Mumbai, India – Popular Indian comedian Ashish Chanchlani has ignited dating rumors after sharing a photo with actress Elli Avrram on social media. The post, which appeared on his Instagram account this week, has led fans to speculate about the nature of their relationship.
The image shows the two smiling together, with Chanchlani captioning it with playful emojis. Fans quickly flooded the comments with questions about whether they are just friends or if something more is brewing.
One user commented, “Is this a prank or are you both dating?” while another asked, “Please tell us it’s true!” These comments illustrate the excitement and curiosity surrounding Chanchlani and Avrram’s friendship.
Both figures are well-known in the entertainment industry. Chanchlani gained fame through his YouTube channel, where he shares comedic skits and relatable content. Avrram is recognized for her roles in various films and television shows, contributing to her popularity in the industry.
As of now, neither Chanchlani nor Avrram has officially responded to the speculation about their relationship. Fans will have to wait for further clarification from the pair regarding their friendship and any potential romance.
