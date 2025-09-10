Ashlee Simpson Shares Joy of Motherhood as Artist

Las Vegas, NV – Ashlee Simpson has embraced her role as a mother of three while preparing for her upcoming residency, I Am Me, in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old singer, known for her hit song “Pieces of Me,” shared insights about her children Bronx, Jagger, and Ziggy during an interview on September 7, 2025.

Simpson welcomed her first child, son Bronx Mowgli, in 2008 with ex-husband Pete Wentz. After their divorce in 2011, she married actor Evan Ross in 2014, who is the son of legendary singer Diana Ross. They have two children together, daughter Jagger Snow, born in 2015, and son Ziggy Blu, who arrived in 2020.

In her recent interview, she revealed that it was her daughter Jagger who inspired her to take the stage again. “She’s definitely influenced me to get up here and go again,” Simpson said. “We dance together, we get free, we let our bodies go.” This connection has motivated Simpson to create a show that reflects her journey as a mother.

Simpson’s husband, Ross, praised their children’s talents, stating, “They all can sing. They all can dance. It’s a bit ridiculous.” Bronx, who is now 16, has already shown a keen interest in music and has been helping his mother with playlist recommendations.

Simpson reflected on her pride in her children’s growth. She expressed, “I mean, it’s not the easiest thing in the world being a parent, but at the end of the day, you’re like, ‘Yes, my kids are doing great, and I feel proud.’”

Furthermore, Jagger has also shown early signs of wanting to perform. Simpson noted her daughter’s aspirations to be on stage with her, further emphasizing the familial bond through music.

Born on October 29, 2020, Ziggy Blu is Simpson’s youngest child. Ross announced his birth in an Instagram post, expressing his excitement about their new family member. Despite the demands of raising three children, Simpson shared her joy during their family moments, proving that her heart is full.

As Simpson gears up for her Las Vegas residency, she remains focused on celebrating her life as a mother, stating, “You never know. [Ross] is open. I’m more like, ‘Eh, I’m about to turn 40,’ but hey, never say never.”