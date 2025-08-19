Ashley St. Clair Launches Podcast After Personal Struggles and Controversies

New York, NY — Ashley St. Clair, a conservative influencer and mother of Elon Musk’s child, announced the launch of her new podcast titled “Bad Advice” on Monday. After a year she calls ‘career suicide’ following the birth of her son with the billionaire, St. Clair aims to share her unique perspective on various topics.

During the 30-minute episode uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, she kicks off the podcast with a humorous admission about her career choices. ‘Well, after a year of unplanned career suicide, many questionable life choices and a gap in my LinkedIn profile that cannot legally be explained, I’ve decided to start a podcast,’ St. Clair said. She emphasizes that her podcast is different from other conservative commentators, stating, ‘I actually think I have the worst ideas, so consider everything out of my mouth a cautionary tale.’

St. Clair also spoke about her challenges, including a recent eviction notice, while thanking Polymarket for a $10,000 sponsorship for her show’s debut. She previously resided in a luxury apartment in New York’s Financial District, provided by Musk, where rent can reach nearly $40,000 for a two-bedroom.

Beyond her personal life, St. Clair took aim at Edward Coristine, a former member of the Department of Government Efficiency, after a recent carjacking incident in Washington, D.C. She criticized him for intervening during the attempted theft, joking about the injuries he sustained. ‘The damage was on par with what I sustained after I told my toddler he couldn’t watch Paw Patrol,’ she remarked.

Furthermore, St. Clair made waves with her commentary on California Governor Gavin Newsom. ‘He’s got the hot supervillain vibes, very Patrick Bateman to me,’ she said, addressing the state’s escalating crime and homelessness crises. ‘Who needs Medicare when a TikTok duet hits better than the meds ever will,’ she added.

In a previous interview, St. Clair described Elon Musk as ‘funny’ and ‘down to Earth,’ while noting that he wished to keep their child’s identity private for safety reasons. St. Clair revealed that their baby is ‘happy and healthy’ despite the media frenzy surrounding their situation.

As she wraps up her inaugural episode, Ashley St. Clair sets out to establish her voice in the podcasting world, intertwining personal anecdotes with societal critiques.