Ashley Hinson Launches Senate Campaign with Strong GOP Backing

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson officially launched her campaign for the U.S. Senate on Friday, seeking to replace retiring Sen. Joni Ernst. Hinson began her campaign with a rally in her hometown, emphasizing the need to continue President Donald Trump‘s policies in Iowa.

Hinson, currently serving her third term representing Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, received swift endorsements from key Republican figures, including President Trump, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Tim Scott. “We need conservative fighters in the Senate — and that’s exactly what we’ll get with Ashley Hinson,” Thune stated on Friday.

As she introduced her campaign, Hinson spoke about her commitment to key issues including border security, agriculture, and tax cuts. “I will fight for Iowans, ensuring we focus on the areas that matter most to our communities,” she said. Hinson also criticized what she refers to as “woke ideology” in schools and government.

In her rally, she pledged to visit all 99 counties in Iowa, following the footsteps of Sen. Chuck Grassley, to engage with voters. Hinson emphasized that her campaign will mirror the grassroots tradition that has shaped Iowa politics.

Trump endorsed Hinson on social media shortly after her launch, calling her a “wonderful person” who has delivered results for Iowa. “Ashley Hinson will be an outstanding Senator, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement. SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!” he wrote.

Hinson is not alone in the GOP primary race; former state Sen. Jim Carlin and veteran Joshua Smith have also declared their candidacy. However, Hinson’s endorsements and existing support from prominent Republicans place her as the frontrunner.

In addition, Hinson highlighted her conservative achievements in the House, including her vote on the comprehensive tax and spending bill known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill.” She stated, “I have delivered on what I heard from Iowans regarding lower taxes. We are working hard to put more money back in their pockets.”

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has criticized Hinson’s record, accusing her of prioritizing wealthy interests over working families. Hinson responded to these claims, asserting that critics are misinformed and emphasizing her commitment to Iowans.

The race heats up as several Democrats have also announced their candidacies for the Senate seat, including state Rep. Josh Turek and state Sen. Zach Wahls. Iowa’s political landscape is poised for significant competition ahead of the 2026 elections.