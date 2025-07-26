Ashley Judd Celebrates Aging Body in Viral Instagram Video

Stolter, Baltic Sea — Actress Ashley Judd, 57, recently took to Instagram to share an empowering message about body positivity while swimming in the Baltic Sea. In her video, Judd introduced herself as a member of the ‘We Don’t Care Club,’ highlighting her carefree attitude regarding societal expectations about women’s bodies.

At the beginning of the video, Judd candidly discussed her experience with chafing while wearing a swimsuit. ‘Hi, I’m Ashley and I am a member of the ‘We don’t care club,’ she stated. ‘Sometimes when I’m in my swimsuit, I get a little chafing, so I put on cornstarch. And I don’t care if you can see it.’

Judd emphasized her commitment to embracing her aging body, mentioning her ‘inner child’ and her affiliation with the ‘MSU club,’ standing for ‘Make Stuff Up club.’ She stated, ‘As a post-menopausal woman, I don’t care if you don’t like the MSU club for inner children.’

Her message resonated with many fans who flooded the comments section with supportive messages. One fan commented, ‘I love this. It made my inner (and whole being) laugh happily several times.’

A longtime advocate for women, Judd was one of the first actresses to publicly accuse producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment as part of the #MeToo movement. In a 2018 interview, she shared how healing from past trauma has driven her work, stating, ‘The healing I’ve done has very powerfully shaped my work.’

Judd also addressed personal tragedies, including the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, who passed away in April 2022. She spoke about discovering her mother’s body and the trauma that followed. ‘I have both grief and trauma from discovery,’ she explained in a recent interview.

She went on to highlight the special bond formed with her half-sister, Wynonna Judd, following their mother’s death. ‘Both my parents are gone, and I’m relying on Ashley,’ Wynonna said in 2022. ‘It’s not about being successful and smart and capable. It’s about, ‘I love you.’’

Through her recent posts and public appearances, Ashley Judd continues to encourage women to embrace their bodies and advocate for mental health awareness.