Entertainment
Ashley McBryde Reflects on Complex Childhood in New Song Video
Nashville, TN — Country singer Ashley McBryde’s latest music video features a deep exploration of her childhood influences and experiences. The video begins in a contemporary support group before flashing back to her upbringing in rural Arkansas, where she grew up as the daughter of the town doctor and a part-time evangelist.
McBryde describes the emotional complexities of her childhood. “The super complex feelings one has when they’re proud of how they were raised, and so confused throughout their life about how what was preached and what was lived were so vastly different: to be raised to live in fear of the creator but also taught to seek your comfort from him — that’s pretty confusing as a kid,” she said.
She emphasizes the duality of her upbringing in her song, reflecting on how the message of “yes, Jesus loves me” comes with confusion. “Now to hear and sing it as a question, and a statement riddled with doubt, and ultimately, a defiant declaration of truth — that’s the power visual media adds to a song like this,” McBryde continued.
The video includes a special appearance by her label mates, The Band Loula, showcasing the tight-knit community within the music industry. This project comes as McBryde prepares to celebrate the opening of her new venture, the Redemption Bar, inside Eric Church’s Chief’s in Nashville’s Lower Broadway on Thursday.
