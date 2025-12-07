Ashley Padilla Discusses Life on SNL Ahead of November Episode

NEW YORK CITY — Ashley Padilla, a featured player on Saturday Night Live (SNL), joined a Zoom call Thursday morning, just over 48 hours before the November 16 episode, which will be hosted by Glen Powell. The 32-year-old comedian, who recently began her second season, shared insights into her experiences on the iconic show.

Initially confusing a cylinder she was holding for a vape pen, Padilla revealed that it is actually lip balm. “I do this even at table reads,” she said with a laugh. “I found out later, people were like, ‘Are you vaping?’”

Padilla made her SNL debut in Season 50, alongside other newcomers Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline. She quickly gained attention for her performances, particularly in sketches like the memorable fart sketch, which Vanity Fair praised as revealing her “everywoman exterior” concealing a “beating heart of a freak.”

Before joining SNL, Padilla honed her craft at The Groundlings, the well-known comedy troupe that has produced comedy stars like Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy. Unlike many performers, she did not come from a traditional theater background, having worked at Sephora while taking classes at Upright Citizens Brigade. Padilla’s journey took an interesting turn when she became the personal assistant to actress Diane Keaton.

“Diane changed my life, 100%,” Padilla remarked, recalling how collaborating with Keaton on their book, Fashion First, greatly influenced her career. “She was just the coolest person in the world.”

Despite the pressure following the exits of Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim, Padilla feels inspired to step up her game. “I think they set the bar when I was there,” she stated, appreciating the talent of the women currently part of the cast.

Padilla cited the fart sketch as her favorite this season, reflecting on the joy and camaraderie felt during its creation. “When everyone’s having a good time, that always sticks out to me as a memory,” she explained, emphasizing the collective energy of performing live.

While Padilla enjoys working with Andrew Dismukes, they typically don’t write together, resulting in a natural comedic chemistry during their sketches. “I think it’s just naturally become… we’re the mom and dad in everything,” she said.

Raised in Oakland, California, Padilla had to navigate early challenges in her career, including a brief stint in college that didn’t suit her. She eventually recognized her calling in comedy while attending classes, leading her to leave her job in retail to pursue performance full-time.

Now, with aspirations to write and produce her own films, Padilla is crafting a horror comedy that focuses on women centering their ambitions on success rather than relationships. While discussing her plans, she emphasized, “I want to make one of my movies I’ve written and bring people together.”

Reflecting on her time with Keaton, Padilla recalled the profound impact Keaton’s mentorship had on her life. “Just have fun. Let it go,” she reiterated, remembering a valuable lesson from Keaton that remains with her today.

Padilla’s upcoming episode on SNL promises to showcase her growing talent and unique perspective as she continues to carve out a path in comedy.