Sports
Ashlyn Krueger Favored Against Mika Stojsavljevic at Wimbledon
London, England — Ashlyn Krueger will face Mika Stojsavljevic in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon Women’s Singles on Monday. Expected to start at 1:15 PM ET, Krueger is heavily favored to win according to analysis from Dimers, a sports betting platform.
Dimers’ data analyst Greg Butyn reported that after simulating the match 10,000 times, Krueger has an 88% probability of victory, contrasting with a mere 12% for Stojsavljevic. “We have utilized the latest data to simulate Monday’s match, which incorporates various inputs for accuracy,” Butyn said.
The betting odds favor Krueger, with a moneyline of -909 compared to Stojsavljevic at +550. The first set odds also reflect Krueger’s dominance, with an 82% chance of winning the opening set according to Dimers’ analysis.
As momentum builds for the tournament, the excitement around betting on tennis continues to grow. ‘The advancements in data analysis have made following tennis matches more appealing to fans and bettors alike,’ Butyn remarked. For further insights into the match, including best bets and picks, bettors can visit Dimers’ interactive predictions page.
Fans interested in following the action or placing bets should check the latest betting odds, which are subject to change prior to the match.
Recent Posts
- Jon Stewart’s ‘Daily Show’ Transformed Political Satire and News Consumption
- Rangers’ Tyler Mahle Out for Two Weeks with Shoulder Injury
- North Texas Weather Report: Scattered Storms and Humid Fourth of July Ahead
- Reunion of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Set for July 1, 2025
- Manchester City and Al Hilal Clash in FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage
- Luke Kennard Signs With Atlanta Hawks for One Year
- Flash Flooding Washes Out Bridge in Lititz
- Azealia Banks Cancels UK Festival Performances Over Political Pressure
- Explosion Destroys Homes in North Philadelphia, One Dead, Two Injured
- Severe Storms Cause Fatalities and Power Outages in Springfield, Missouri
- Henry Golding Calls Charlize Theron a ‘Rare Commodity’ in Hollywood
- Sequel Plans Spark Excitement for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Series
- Ajit Pai: America Must Regain 5G Leadership from China
- Morocco Prepares for Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Amid Football Growth
- Spurs Sign Luke Kornet; Jordan Clarkson Becomes Free Agent
- Finding the Right Personal Injury Lawyer in Charlotte
- NBA Free Agency Sees Major Moves on Opening Day
- Boston Red Sox Activate Rookie Mayer for Series Against Reds
- Mason Plumlee Signs One-Year Deal with Charlotte Hornets
- NBA Free Agency Approaches as Teams Prepare Targets Amid Limited Stars