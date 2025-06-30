Ashlyn Krueger Favored Against Mika Stojsavljevic at Wimbledon

London, England — Ashlyn Krueger will face Mika Stojsavljevic in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon Women’s Singles on Monday. Expected to start at 1:15 PM ET, Krueger is heavily favored to win according to analysis from Dimers, a sports betting platform.

Dimers’ data analyst Greg Butyn reported that after simulating the match 10,000 times, Krueger has an 88% probability of victory, contrasting with a mere 12% for Stojsavljevic. “We have utilized the latest data to simulate Monday’s match, which incorporates various inputs for accuracy,” Butyn said.

The betting odds favor Krueger, with a moneyline of -909 compared to Stojsavljevic at +550. The first set odds also reflect Krueger’s dominance, with an 82% chance of winning the opening set according to Dimers’ analysis.

As momentum builds for the tournament, the excitement around betting on tennis continues to grow. ‘The advancements in data analysis have made following tennis matches more appealing to fans and bettors alike,’ Butyn remarked. For further insights into the match, including best bets and picks, bettors can visit Dimers’ interactive predictions page.

Fans interested in following the action or placing bets should check the latest betting odds, which are subject to change prior to the match.