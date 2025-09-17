Asia Cup 2025: Tension Mounts as Teams Fight for Super 4 Spots

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – The 2025 Asia Cup group stage is reaching a critical point as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan vie for two coveted Super 4 spots from Group B. As the tournament progresses, every match carries heightened stakes for the teams involved.

Bangladesh’s hopes hinge on Afghanistan’s upcoming clash with Sri Lanka on September 18. Currently, Sri Lanka leads Group B with four points from two matches, while Bangladesh is tied on points but has played all three of its group games. Afghanistan, with two points, still has a chance to advance but faces a tough challenge ahead.

On September 16, Bangladesh edged out Afghanistan by eight runs in a tense match, where they posted 154 runs, with Tanzid Hasan scoring a quickfire 52 runs. Afghanistan’s bid fell short as they managed only 146 runs, disappointing their fans.

“We played well, but we need to keep our feet on the ground,” Hasan said after the match. “The next game is crucial, and we will support Sri Lanka against Afghanistan.”

If Sri Lanka secures victory against Afghanistan, they will advance to the Super 4 alongside Bangladesh. Conversely, a win for Afghanistan would mean all three teams finish with four points, forcing a decisive calculation based on net run rate.

Meanwhile, in Group A, India has already secured its spot in the Super 4 with two convincing wins over UAE and Pakistan. Their impressive form simplifies the equation, leaving Pakistan and UAE to battle for the second spot. The two teams will clash on September 17, with a win for Pakistan guaranteeing their progression.

“Our focus is solely on the next match,” Pakistani player Salman Ali Agha told reporters. “We know where we stand, and we must perform.” If the match against UAE ends in a no-result, Pakistan’s superior net run rate would see them through to the next round.

This year’s Asia Cup marks its 17th edition, highlighting India’s dominance with eight titles. Fans globally eagerly anticipate the crowning of the next Asian champion on September 28.