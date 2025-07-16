Business
ASML Beats Earnings Estimates with Strong Net Bookings
Veldhoven, Netherlands – ASML reported its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, surpassing estimates with significantly high net bookings. The company, a leader in semiconductor manufacturing technology, recorded net bookings of €5.5 billion for the April-June period.
Financial analysts had anticipated net bookings to reach €4.19 billion. ASML had previously forecasted net sales in the range of €7.2 billion to €7.7 billion for the same quarter.
ASML, known for its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, is crucial for producing advanced chips. These machines are essential for large technology firms, including Apple and Samsung, which rely on ASML’s equipment to manufacture their cutting-edge products.
The company recently introduced next-generation EUV machines that can exceed $400 million each and measure larger than a double-decker bus. These tools are essential for ASML’s growth strategy moving forward.
While ASML’s success is notable, it operates amidst challenges posed by U.S. tariff policies affecting the semiconductor industry. ASML has positioned itself as a cornerstone in the global semiconductor supply chain, reflecting its critical role in the market.
This story is developing, and more updates will follow as they become available.
