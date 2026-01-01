Asmodee Partners to Bring Bilingual Lotería Game to U.S. Market

CHICAGO, Illinois — Asmodee USA has entered a new distribution agreement to exclusively bring the game Lotería to U.S. audiences starting in Spring 2026. The company will collaborate with Dreamstar Farms and Don Clemente, Inc. to release a special bilingual edition of the traditional Mexican bingo game.

This partnership aims to celebrate cultural heritage and unite families through the beloved game, which has entertained players for over a century. Target, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart will feature the new version of Lotería across their retail and e-commerce platforms.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this new bilingual edition and share this cultural game in different languages for generations to come,” said Luis Landin, president of Don Clemente, Inc. “Lotería is a bridge between generations and a cultural touchstone that has created memories for families for decades,” Landin added.

Julien Sharp, Country Manager at Asmodee USA, expressed pride in partnering with Dreamstar Farms to enhance the accessibility of this重要 game. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to championing games that celebrate culture, community, and the universal joy of play,” he stated.

Geoffrey Gray, Co-Founder of Dreamstar, highlighted the importance of Lotería as a vibrant cultural icon, saying, “Lotería is more than a game. It is a vibrant world of symbols, stories, and tradition, a living piece of cultural heritage shared across generations.” Gray emphasized excitement for players to experience the richness of this tradition in both English and Spanish.

While no specific launch date has yet been set beyond Spring 2026, the bilingual Lotería will retail for $15, promising to engage new audiences and create lasting memories.