Asset Entities Shares Soar After Merger Vote with Strive for Bitcoin Treasury

NEW YORK, NY — Shares of Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) skyrocketed by 52% in after-hours trading on September 9, 2025, following the approval of a merger with Strive Enterprises led by Vivek Ramaswamy. The merger aims to establish a dedicated Bitcoin treasury company, targeting a significant capital raise of $1.5 billion to acquire Bitcoin.

Asset Entities announced that a strong majority of shareholders supported the merger, which will rebrand the company as Strive, Inc. The shares closed at $6.28, having risen 17.8% during regular trading hours, and surged to $9.55 after the announcement.

Matt Cole, the current CEO of Strive Asset Management, will take charge as CEO of the combined company, while Asset Entities CEO Arshia Sarkhani will serve as chief marketing officer and board member. The specific role of Ramaswamy in the newly merged company remains undisclosed.

The merger represents a growing trend among public companies investing in Bitcoin, which has expanded from fewer than 100 in January to 186 currently. The uptrend in corporate Bitcoin acquisition has significantly contributed to Bitcoin prices, which are currently around $124,450.

The merger is structured as a reverse merger, which is viewed as a more stable option compared to SPACs, since it relies less on speculative investments. Strive plans to finance the $1.5 billion Bitcoin purchases through a Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE), raising $750 million alongside potential additional funds from warrants.

With the planned raise, the company could acquire approximately 13,450 Bitcoin at current market values, positioning it among the top ten corporate holders of the cryptocurrency. However, the closing of the merger will depend on clearance of Strive’s listing application by Nasdaq.

In its initial merger proposal, Strive indicated ambitions to eventually acquire as many as 75,000 Bitcoin, linked to claims from the defunct Mt. Gox exchange. This strategy is expected to enhance the company’s Bitcoin-per-share ratio, a vital metric in the cryptocurrency treasury domain.

Asset Entities, primarily a social media marketing firm prior to this merger, has pivoted to digital asset finance, aiming to grow its footprint in the cryptocurrency sector significantly. As public companies now collectively hold approximately 5.1% of the Bitcoin supply, the merger moves Asset Entities closer to the forefront of this emerging market.

With the merger’s announcement, market response suggests strong optimism surrounding the company’s future as a major player in Bitcoin accumulation strategies, underscoring a transformative period for both Asset Entities and the cryptocurrency landscape.